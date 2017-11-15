Gujarat election 2017: Candidate list to be declared at right time, says Nadda after BJP meet

New Delhi: Union minister JP Nadda said on Wednesday that discussion for most of the seats for Gujarat election had been done and the list would be declared at the right time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met other party leaders met to finalise the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month.

The BJP's central election committee meeting, chaired by Shah, was also attended by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Pictures of @BJP4India Central Election Committee meeting for Gujarat assembly elections at BJP HQ, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xKh7LB5qSq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2017

A preliminary list prepared by the state unit of the BJP was discussed, the sources said, as per PTI.

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, BJP state in-charge Bhupender Yadav and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were also present at the two-hour long meeting.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts.

The votes will be counted on December 18, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 9.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and the Congress is seeking to make a comeback.

(With PTI inputs)