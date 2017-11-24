'My appeal was not for or against any party,' says Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan on election letter controversy

NEW DELHI: Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan has said he his controversial letter regarding the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections was not in support of or against any particular political party.

"My appeal is not against any party or in favour of any party. I have just asked people to vote according to their conscience and vote for those who are more open to secularism and constitutional values," said Macwan, reported news agency ANI.

Macwan's letter to clergymen, dated November 21, had sparked controversy for its appeal to save the country from 'nationalist forces'. He had also said there was a growing sense of 'sense of insecurity' among minorities, OBCs, BCs and the poor, among others.

He had appealed for prayers for "divine intervention" and to vote for candidates who would "safeguard people against discrimination".

The RSS-affiliated Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) had complained to the Election Commission, calling Macwan's letter "highly provocative and objectionable", reported DNA. The complaint said Macwan's letter clearly alludes to the BJP and RSS.

The LRO complaint also alleged that the aim of the letter was to spread " rumors to create clashes between various social groups and also making baseless allegations against Nationalists Forces".

The Supreme Court had ruled in January that it is illegal to seek votes in the name of religion, caste, race, community or language.

Macwan's appeal for prayers

"The results of this election are significant and will have its repercussion and reverberation throughout our beloved nation. It will influence the future course of our country," Macwan's letter read.

"We are aware that the secular and democratic fabric of our country is at stake. Human rights are being violated. The constitutional rights are being trampled. Not a single day goes without an attack on our churches, church personnel, faithfuls or institutions."

"The democratic fabric of the country is at stake amidst growing sense of insecurity among the minorities, Other Backward Class (OBC), Backward Class, poor, etc," he added.