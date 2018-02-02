Gujarat elections a trailer, Rajasthan bypolls interval, film coming in 2019: Shiv Sena to BJP

NEW DELHI: Taking a shot at Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in Rajasthan bypolls and Gujarat 2017 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena on Friday said that there's no question of going for an alliance in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Gujarat elections were a trailer and Rajasthan bypoll the interval. Now the film we will show in 2019. No question of going back from our resolution of fighting alone in 2019. Once arrow has left the bow, it doesn't come back,"said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Attacking Modi government's final full Union budget, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Raut said, “Jaitley's Union Budget 2018 was fantastic but only on paper. Farmers are committing suicide, it won't be suitable to comment about it's implementation so soon.”

The Congress party posted a spectacular victory in the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls, defeating the nearest BJP rivals with massive margins. Congress also won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat.

Congress' victory has come as a big jolt for Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, which is eyeing a second term in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote that she accepts the verdict of the people with humility.

"We have worked tirelessly over the years, with the people of Rajasthan as our centre of attention and shall work harder, with renewed fervour and dedication, taking our beautiful State to new heights," she said.

Raje further said, "Our efforts shall continue and we will keep the welfare of the people of Rajasthan at the forefront, as democracy is ultimately for and of the people. I congratulate the winning candidates and welcome them to this celebration of democracy."

Defeating the BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakar won Mandalgarh Assembly seat by 12,976 votes. In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba, while in Alwar, Congress leader Dr Karan Singh Yadav established his victory, defeating the BJP’s Jaswant Yadav by 196,496 votes.

Congress' chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate party cadres. "Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you. This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan."