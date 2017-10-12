Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election dates to be announced today

New Delhi: The dates for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be announced today. As per sources, Gujarat elections will be held in 2 phases while the Himachal elections will be in a single phase.

The announcement will be made at 4 PM in Delhi today.

Nirvachan Sadan, 4 PM today: Presser by the Election Commission, to announce schedule for Assembly Elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rYX4Ic01VX — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2017

The tenure of 182-member Gujarat assembly is due to end on 22 January 2018. Elections in Gujarat in 2012 were held in two phases on 13 and 17 December 2012 respectively.

The term of the 68-member Himachal Assembly ends on 7 January 2018.