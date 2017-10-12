Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election dates to be announced today

As per sources, Gujarat elections will be held in 2 phases while the Himachal elections will be in a single phase.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 11:09 AM IST
Representational image (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The dates for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be announced today. As per sources, Gujarat elections will be held in 2 phases while the Himachal elections will be in a single phase.

The announcement will be made at 4 PM in Delhi today. 

The tenure of 182-member Gujarat assembly is due to end on 22 January 2018. Elections in Gujarat in 2012 were held in two phases on 13 and 17 December 2012 respectively. 

The term of the 68-member Himachal Assembly ends on 7 January 2018. 

