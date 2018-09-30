Gujarat emerging as India's LNG hub, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Sunday said that his home state is emerging as an LNG hub of the country. "Gujarat is emerging as an LNG hub of India. This should make every Gujarati proud," he said.

"The inauguration of the LNG terminal is the highlight of today's programme. I am fortunate to have inaugurated 3 LNG terminals. Now, we are poised to make fourth LNG terminal," he added.

The Prime Minister was addressing an event organised to inaugurate the Mundra LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal, the Anjar-Mundra pipeline project and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

Stressing that the Kutch has transformed in the last two decades, PM Modi said, "Everyone can see how Kutch has changed in the last 20 years. Those born after 2001 cannot imagine the lack of development in Kutch. The water problem was acute. Very few people came here. Today, the world is coming to Kutch."

He added that there were ample opportunities in the tourism sector and the world was keen to come to India.

"We have seen in Kutch too, how the White Rann has become the cynosure of all eyes from across the world," he said, adding that his government was taking steps to make the aviation sector more affordable and to improve connectivity.

"Efforts have been made to ensure that all villages are electrified. Work is on to electrify every single household in India. We want to bring qualitative changes in the lives of the common citizen of India," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)