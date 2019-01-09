हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Gujarat fake encounters case: SC orders sharing of Justice (Retd) Bedi's report with petitioners

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday received the report submitted by Justice (Retd) HS Bedi on alleged 24 fake encounter cases in Gujarat between 2002-2006.

Declining the Gujarat's government plea to keep the report confidential, the SC ordered that the final report must be given to concerned parties. The apex court will next hear this case in the third week of January. The SC also said that it will deal later on whether to accept or reject the final report.

In December, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had ordered that the report shall not be shared with the petitioners until further order in this case. 

