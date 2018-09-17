हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in tyre godown at Shreeji Tower in Ahmedabad

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential cum commercial building.

ANI photo

Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out in a tyre godown at Shreeji Tower in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, the fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential cum commercial building. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Additional Chief Fire Officer said, "Fire broke out in a tyre showroom and godown on the ground floor of a residential cum commercial building. No injuries till now. Fire under control."

