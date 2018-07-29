हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri

Gujarat government declares Navaratri vacations for all schools and colleges

Navaratri is a nine-day festival, celebrated twice a year. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to a separate avatar of goddess Durga.

Gujarat government declares Navaratri vacations for all schools and colleges

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has declared a 9-day Navratri vacation for all schools and colleges across the state. The announcement, which came on Saturday, will be implemented across all boards.

The state education department had last month announced a vacation for seven days to all government colleges in Gujarat from the coming academic session.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Minister of State for Education (Primary and Higher Education) and Pilgrimage, Vibhavariben Dave in a meeting held in Bhavnagar. The meeting was also attended by several senior BJP leaders.

Navaratri is a nine-day festival, celebrated twice a year. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to a separate avatar of goddess Durga. People perform puja, observe fast and rejoice in the praises of the great goddess. 

Even though the Navratris is centered around the worship of the Goddess Durga, it actually marks the victory of Ram over Ravana. Navratri begins with the worshipping of Shailputri. 

Dusshera, the last day of Navatri, is celebrated by burning the effigy of Ravana, signalling the end of evil.

Tags:
NavratriGujaratBhupendrasinh ChudasamaNarendra ModiDusshera

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close