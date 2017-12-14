Gujarat polls: Congress seeks action against PM Modi, Amit Shah for violation of model code

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls.

The Congress's complaint came soon after the EC issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels and asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala handed over a memorandum to the poll body, demanding strong action against PM Modi and other BJP leaders for addressing press conferences and events on the eve of the last phase of polling in Gujarat.

"We are going to the Election Commission with a memorandum demanding action against PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal and others for violating the model code," Anand Sharma told reporters before meeting the poll panel.

He said the EC should remain non-partisan.

The Congress memorandum said, "The Election Commission is duty bound to be fair and impartial. We have to regrettably state the apparent discrimination and an apparent advantage being given to the ruling party militates against this notion."

It also requested the poll body to immediately withdraw its order directing registration of an FIR against news channels for telecasting the interview of Gandhi.

On the other hand, the notice to Rahul by the EC said that the display of his interviews by TV channels fell within the definition of "election matter" under Section 126 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and their telecast within 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll amounted to violation of Section 126 (1) (b) of the Act."

"...By giving such interview and its display on TV channels on December 13, you have, prima facie violated the...Provisions of para 1 (4) of the Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Election Commission's lawful instructions in this regard," it added, PTI reported.

The BJP had complained to the poll panel about the interviews.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying that banks were pressured under its rule to give loans worth thousands of crore to select industrialists and termed it as the UPA government's biggest scam.

He attacked "economists" in the UPA for handing him a "liability" of non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, while hard-selling his central government's pro-poor schemes.

(With PTI inputs)