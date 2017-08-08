close
Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Opposition hit by cross-voting again

After the Presidential and vice-presidential election, the Opposition could be hit by cross-voting of MLAs yet again in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 11:20
File photo
File photo

New Delhi: After the Presidential and vice-presidential election, the Opposition could be hit by cross-voting of MLAs yet again in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. 

In a big setback for Ahmed Patel's attempt to enter the Rajya Sabha for the fifth term, two Congress leaders Raghavji Patel and Dharmendra Jadeja today admitted that they have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Balwantsinh Rajput.

Talking to ANI, Raghavji Patel asserted,"I have voted for Balwantsinh Rajput. I want to stay in politics but not in Congress. There are only two parties in Gujarat - Congress and BJP. If I'm not with Congress, this is understood where will I be." 

On the other hand, Jadeja said that the grand old party was not paying heed to them and that is why he voted for BJP. "Congress hadn't been listening to us for a year. We have voted for Balwantsinh Rajput," Jadeja said.

Earlier in the day, former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela also revealed that he had not voted for the official party nominee Ahmed Patel. Five of his supporters too stated they voted for the BJP candidate.

Soon after casting his vote, Vaghela told reporters, "I have not voted for the Congress, because Ahmed Patel is not going to win and there is no point wasting a vote. We have pleaded so many times to listen to the grievances of the MLAs but it is unfortunate that they did not listen."

 

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Did not vote for Ahmed Patel, reveals Shankersinh Vaghela
Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Did not vote for Ahmed Patel, reveals Shankersinh Vaghela

 "Four-five more MLAs from the 44 that the Congress is banking upon are also not going to vote for the party," the former Congress leader had claimed. 

Apart from Vaghela and a few Congress leaders, NCP also extended its support to the BJP candidate Balvantsinh Rajput. Talking to a local TV,  NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja said that they had been asked by senior party leaders to vote for BJP's candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. 

Meanwhile, Patel was very much confident of his victory and said, "I am confident, the party is confident we are going to win. Wait for the result to come." On being asked about cross-voting by Vaghela and his supporters, he shrugged, "So what (we never counted them)."

Ahmed Patel needs 45 first preference votes to win his seat in the present House of 176 legislators. 

