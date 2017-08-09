close
Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to congratulate BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani for their successful election to the Rajya Sabha.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 10:38
Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to congratulate BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani for their successful election to the Rajya Sabha.

"Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat," Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah on completing 3 successful years as @BJP4India President," he said in another tweet.

Shah, who'll debut in the Parliament with this victory, also completed three years as the BJP chief. PM Modi noted that the party's base had expanded during this period.

Irani, who is Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Textiles, was re-elected to the upper House of Parliament in the polls held yesterday.

Yesterday night, Ahmed Patel also tweeted:

Patel managed to clinch a close battle, returning to the Upper House of the Parliament for a fifth term, but not without a fair share of drama.

Narendra ModiPrime MinisterAhmed PatelBJPCongressAmit ShahSmriti Irani

