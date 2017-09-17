close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 15:16
Gujarat temples donated funds for Sardar Sarovar Dam when World Bank refused: PM Modi

New Delhi: After inaugurating the inter-state Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district on his 67th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Dabhoi.

Recollecting the hurdles his government had to face, during the completion of world's second biggest dam, PM Modi asserted that the temples of Gujarat donated money for the project when World Bank initially refused to fund. 

"We overcame all conspiracies against Maa Narmada to complete the Sardar Sarovar project. The saints and seers of Gujarat have played a very big role in the making of the Sardar Sarovar Dam as well,” PM Modi said. 

Modi also reiterated his vision of new India and said that he will continue to work for the dreams of people. "Let us leave no stone unturned in creating a 'New India' by 2022 when we mark 75 years of India's freedom," Modi stated. 

“You know me; I can not do small things. I don’t think small, don’t do small. With 1.25 billion people with me, I can’t dream small," leading daily The Indian Express quoted Prime Minister as saying. 

Reminiscing his days as Gujarat CM, PM Modi said,“I still remember, as CM when I went to border areas I saw BSF Jawans do not have water. We brought Narmada waters to borders for Jawans."

The Prime Minster also paid tribute to Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away yesterday. Modi said,"I had met Arjan Singh ji some days back, the hero of 1965 war. Discipline was in his blood, I salute him."

The Prime Minister who arrived in the state on Saturday night, took the blessings of his mother Heeraba Modi near state capital Gandhinagar and went straight to the Narmada dam site in Kevadia. The height of the dam has been raised to 138.68 metres.

The inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several other religious and spiritual heads from the state. 

