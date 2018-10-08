BJP forcing migrant workers to flee Gujarat, Modiji stop this politics: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

MUMBAI: A day after reports of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh fleeing Gujarat emerged, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam publicly addressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminding that he too will be back in UP someday.

“PM ke grih rajya (Gujarat) mein agar UP, Bihar aur MP ke logon ko maar-maar ke bhagaya jaayega toh ek din PM ko bhi Varanasi jana hai, yeh yaad rakhna (If people from the states of Up, Bihar and MP are ousted from PM's home state with attacks, remember, one day the PM too will have to go to Varanasi),” said the former lawmaker.

“Varanasi ke logon ne unhe gale lagaya aur PM banaya tha (People of Varanasi had hugged him and made him the PM,” said the senior Congress leader on Sunday.

Later, he took to Twitter, saying, "DGP Gujrat saying that North Indians are going for festivals to their home town and not being forced to leave.Its big lie.Diwali & Chhath holidays will start after one month.Not now.#BJP is forcing them to flee and defaming Congress MLA. Modiji, stop this parochial politics"

On September 28, a 14-month-old toddler, belonging from the Thakor community, was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, was later arrested for the rape by police.

Following the arrest, massive protests led by Kshatriya Thakor Sena broke out in parts of Gujarat. The protestors demanded that no migrant workers from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat.

Protestors also attacked migrant workers in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Patan and Ahmedabad districts over the last one week.

At least 170 persons have been arrested so far in connection to the attacks so far, said the police.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Saturday said that he has written to Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy of the Gujarat High Court seeking speedy trial in the rape case of a 14-month old girl.

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor Sunday, who also heads the Kshatriya Thakor Sena which is behind the alleged mob attacks, took to reassure people following reports of workers leaving Gujarat.

“This is unfortunate, we have never advocated violence and only talked peace. All Indians are safe in Gujarat,” he said.

