हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Gujarat unfurls 1,100-metre long tricolour on Independence Day: Watch

In a video by news agency ANI, more than hundreds of people took to the streets forming a line while holding the flag in their hands. 

Gujarat unfurls 1,100-metre long tricolour on Independence Day: Watch

The people of Surat in Gujarat celebrated India's 72nd Independence Day in a unique manner on Wednesday. A 1,100-metre long tricolour flag was unfurled in the city of the western state.

In a video by news agency ANI, more than hundreds of people took to the streets forming a line while holding the flag in their hands. As the video zoomed out one could see the long stretch swarming with people as they celebrated this special day.

WATCH VIDEO:

The nation woke up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. PM Modi stressed that our society needs to be free from the `disgusting` mentality of rape while hailing the recent hanging of a rapist awarded by a fast track court in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape."

Recently in Madhya Pradesh, a rapist was hanged by a fast-track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme, no one can take the law into their hands," he said. The Prime Minister also took note of many other women-centric issues and underscored the strides made by his government to address the same.

Delivering his fifth Independence Day speech as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that he is proud of the fact that three women judges in the Supreme Court are delivering justice. He also underlined that fact that the present cabinet has the most number of women since independence.

In a major reform for women serving in defence, Prime Minister announced, "Women officers commissioned in short service will get an opportunity for the permanent commission like their male counterparts." He also pledged to end the practice of Triple Talaq.

"The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them," said the Prime Minister.

This was the fifth time the Prime Minister addressed the nation on the Independence Day since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. 

Tags:
GujaratSuratTricolournational flag

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close