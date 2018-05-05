3 terrorists killed in gunbattle with security forces at Chattabal, in the heart of Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists have been killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the Chattabal area in the heart of Srinagar. The encounter began early on Saturday, during cordon-and-search operations in the locality after security forces received inputs that some terrorists were holed up there.

Three security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter, which lasted about 7 hours.

"Three terrorists have been killed and three security personnel have been injured. It was a clean operation. There has been no damage to the building. I thank the people of Srinagar for their cooperation," CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi said after the operation ended, reported news agency ANI.

The three security personnel injured in the encounter include two from the CRPF and one from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Officials said they had recovered three assault rifles and ammunition from the place where the terrorists were holed up.

Local reports also quoted senior police officials say a joint team of the state police and CRPF had set up a cordon in the Gasi Mohalla area of Chattobal.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police SP Vaid tweeted his appreciation to the joint team of CRPF and J&K Police that successfully neutralised the terrorists.

"Encounter concluded in Chattabal Srinagar. Three bodies of terrorists recovered in a clean operation by J&K Police & CRPF. Well done boys," read Vaid's tweet.