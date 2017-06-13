Gurdwara collapse: 2 more bodies found, toll rise to 3, CM

Panipat: Two more bodies were found today from the debris of a gurudwara which collapsed on National Highway 1 here, taking the toll to three, even as NDRF and Haryana Police teams were carrying out operations to look for some more trapped persons.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who visited the site and reviewed the relief work, announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of those killed and Rs two lakh to those who sustained grievous injuries and Rs one lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

The gurudwara, where some construction work was going on, had collapsed last evening, killing a 30-year-old man was killed and injuring eight others. It is situated on the busy GT road.

After recovery of two more bodies, the toll in the incident reached three, a senior police official said.

"Three people have died in the incident that include two labourers. Rescuers were still at the spot searching for more people who could be trapped under the debris," Karnal Range Inspector General of Police, Subhash Yadav told PTI over phone.

Police on Tuesday said they were assisting a NDRF team, which reached here from Delhi last evening, in carrying out the rescue operations.

Following the incident, some of the injured had been referred to various hospitals including at Delhi and Karnal.

Panipat DSP (City) Atma Ram said that rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.

Khattar, who visited collapse site, ordered a probe by a high-level committee, headed by Panipat Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Mehta, into the incident.

Executive Engineer, Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department would be member secretary, Executive Engineer, City Division, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Executive Engineer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Panipat would be the members of the committee.

It has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.