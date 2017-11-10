'Gurgaon Police tortured, drugged bus conductor to force confession in Ryan Murder case'

NEW DELHI: The Gurgaon police 'tortured' and 'drugged' bus conductor Ashok Kumar to force a confession out of him, alleged his family. Kumar was arrested on September 10 on charged with sexually assaulting and murdering Ryan International student Pradhuman Thakur.

“Now it is almost clear that my son Ashok was framed and made a scapegoat. We have decided to file a case against Gurgaon Police SIT officers who framed and used torture and even drugged him to confess before the media that he had committed the crime," said Ashok's father Amirchand.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the 16-year-old senior student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School in connection with the murder case.

"Villagers are with us and they all want us to demand justice for Ashok and action against irresponsible police officials," said bus conductor's father.

The CBI gave a clean chit to the conductor.

Kumar's family has decided to file a case against police officers who "framed" him.

“As soon as the closure report comes will file bail for Ashok. Once he is discharged, we will file a case against the police and school management,” Kumar's lawyer Mohit Verma told ANI.

The arrested minor has allegedly confessed murdering Pradyuman Thakur in front of his father and an independent witness said the CBI.

The CBI has been directed by the court to carry on questioning for seven hours between 10 in the morning to five in the evening during the custody period.

A four-member CBI team visited the incident site with the accused minor to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the September 8 murder.

The agency officials are said to have taken the accused, whose name is being withheld, to the Sohna Market, where he is said to have purchased the knife used in the murder of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur.