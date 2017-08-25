Gurmeet Ram Rahim case verdict: Two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi

New Delhi: Two buses were set on fire by protesters on Delhi's Mandoli flyover on Friday as the violence over Dera chief's conviction in a rape case spread to the national capital.

The buses were reportedly torched in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi.

In another incident, two empty coaches of Rewa Express were also set ablaze by angry protesters in the Anand Vihar area.

Violence was also reported from Delhi's Khyali, Shahdara and Nandnagari areas.

In Punjab, the Malout railway station and a petrol pump were set on fire.

To maintain law and order situation, 65 CRPF personnel, 10 BSF companies, and around 57,000 police officials have been deployed on the duty. The Army is also on standby to avoid any untoward incident.

The rape case against Ram Rahim dates back to 2002. Two women followers of Ram Rahim sent anonymous letters to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of raping them and other sadhvis in his sprawling Dera campus.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on August 28.