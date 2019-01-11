हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dera Sacha Sauda

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in journalist murder case; sentencing on January 17

The head of the Sirsa-based sect is already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women followers.

PANCHKULA: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three other persons were convicted for murdering journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court in Panchkula on Friday afternoon. The sentencing will be pronounced on Thursday, January 17.

The head of the Sirsa-based sect is already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two 'sadhvis' or female followers in 2002. Following his conviction in of the 50-year-old self-styled godman in August 2017, riots broke out in Panchkula and several parts of north India.  

The 51-year-old self-styled godman appeared for the verdict via video conferencing. 

 

 

