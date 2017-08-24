Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Godman, who wore glittering costume, rode flashy bikes, is in the dock for rape

New Delhi: Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, who awaited a court verdict on a rape case on Friday, is not the usual trademark-styled godman but a curious combination of reel and real defying easy description.

His Twitter profile describes him as "Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP".

Unlike other self-proclaimed godmen, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has on numerous occasions expressed his love for flashy bikes, glittering costumes and latest trendy hairstyles while holding Satsang.

Today, as the curiosity started to grow about the man at the centre of the growing storm, the 'Rockstar' baba put out a tweet appealing for peace from his supporters and announced that he would go to court on August 25 despite having a backache.

Here, we take a look at some of the personal details of the Baba:

Gurmeet was born in Sri Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on August 15, 1967, to a landlord father. An only child, he helped his father on the farm in his early years.

Gurmeet, it is said, was always spiritual. When he was seven, he was picked out by Shah Satnam Singh, then head of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, who anointed him Ram Rahim. Sixteen years later, in 1990, Satnam Singh invited his disciples from all over the country for a grand Satsang where 23-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim was chosen as his successor.

The Dera chief, who completed his high school, is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet. He has also adopted a girl.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim launched his 'MSG' range of 'swadeshi and organic' products about two years ago.

In 2014, Gurmeet Ram Rahim came up with his first film, 'Messenger of God', at the time when he also underwent a major image makeover. After that, he came up with three more films, playing the lead role and performing dangerous stunts in each.

In 2002, he faced a case of sexual exploitation case. This was followed by anonymous letters alleging that the sect head had sexually exploited two 'sadhvis'.

In the same year, Singh had murder charges levied against him for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chatrapati, who was writing articles at the time about Dera Sacha Sauda, and for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda manager Ranjit Singh.

In 2007, he earned the ire of Sikhs who accused him of replicating the attire of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, following which Punjab remained on the boil for several days.

He has been provided with Z-category security in addition to his own private guards. It is believed that nobody can meet the Dera chief without prior appointment.

DSS chief has maintained of not indulging in any political activity and it is the sect's political wing, who decides on which political party to support. In the 2014 elections, the Dera's political wing supported the BJP in Haryana.