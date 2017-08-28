close
Gurmeet Ram Rahim to spend 20 yrs in jail, slapped with Rs 30 lakh fine

The CBI special court on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 30 on rape convict Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2002 rape case. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 19:35
Gurmeet Ram Rahim to spend 20 yrs in jail, slapped with Rs 30 lakh fine

Chandigarh: The CBI special court on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 30 on rape convict Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2002 rape case. 

The court fined the Dera chief Rs 15-15 lakh in each rape case, out of which Rs 14 lakh would be given to each of the two rape victims as compensation. 

"The judge announced 10 yrs imprisonment and Rs.15 lakh fine each in two cases and Rs 14 lakh each to be paid to both victims," Dera chief's lawyer said while speaking to ANI after the court's verdict. 

"Total sentence is 20 years (10 and 10). Both sentences not consecutive but sentence of 376, 506 would run concurrently," he added further. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the report and said, "Ram Rahim Singh sentenced for total of 20 years. 10 10-yrs each and a fine of Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases."

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal too confirmed and said, "Sentenced to 20 years (10-10 in both cases). Both sentences to run consecutively."

TAGS

CBI courtDera chiefBaba Gurmeet Ram RahimRam Rahim convictPanchkulaRohtak

