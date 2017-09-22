close
'Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan not in Nepal'

Nepal's Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday refuted reports of Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being in their country.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 07:20
&#039;Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan not in Nepal&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Nepal's Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday refuted reports of Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being in their country.

Talking to ANI, Pushkar Karki, CBI Director of Nepal Police said,"Until now, we have verified that she is not in Nepal and we haven't had any further information."

"Some people said she was sighted in Biratnagar, some said in western part of Nepal, while others said she was seen in Kathmandu also. We confirmed this information with Nepal Police and after the search, we share that the information was wrong," he added. 

However, Karki asserted that the crackdown process will be pursued if any concrete information is received in future.

Earlier on September 18, the Haryana Police had released a 'wanted list' of 43 people which also mentioned Honeypreet's name. 

The adopted daughter of self-styled godman has been missing since the Dera chief was convicted in two rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25. 

(With inputs from ANI)

CBI Nepal police Honeypreet Insan Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda Panchkula

