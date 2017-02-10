Guru Ravidas' ideals have profound impact on society: PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Friday, said that the ideals and thoughts of the Indian mystic poet-sant have a profound impact on society.
"I bow to Guru Ravidas Ji on the special occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His pure thoughts & ideals have a profound impact on society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Linking Guru Ravidas` values with Indian culture and ethos, the Prime Minister said the former`s values of harmony, equality & compassion and central to the country`s culture.
"Guru Ravidas Ji emphasised on values of harmony, equality & compassion, which are central to India`s culture & ethos," his tweet read.
Ravidas was a north Indian mystic poet-sant of the Bhakti movement, whose devotional songs made a lasting impact upon the movement.
