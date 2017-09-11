close
Gurugram: All Ryan International Schools to remain closed till Tuesday

The seven-year-old child was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Sept 08. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 08:26
Gurugram: All Ryan International Schools to remain closed till Tuesday
File photo

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent killing of a seven-year-old child, all campuses of Ryan International School in Gurugram will remain closed until Tuesday, as per reports by news agency ANI. 

The school management has informed parents that the classes will be suspended for another two days "to express solidarity with the parents and family of the child."

The notification issued to guardians said that classes 6 to 12, will reopen on Wednesday for examinations but the junior and nursery school sections will remain closed until further notice. 

Earlier on Sunday,  the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its crucial findings in the murder case pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired.

It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The body of a class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram.

The seven-year-old child was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday (September 08). 

(With inputs from ANI)

