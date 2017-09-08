Gurugram: Class II student found dead inside toilet in school
The body was recovered from the toilet of the school.
Representational Image
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a class II student of a famous school in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday. As per the reports of ANI, the body was recovered from the toilet of the school. The incident came to light at around 8:00 AM in the morning.
Reportedly, a knife was found next to the body. Police are at the spot and the investigation is underway.
(More details awaited)