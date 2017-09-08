close
Gurugram: Class II student found dead inside Ryan International School, violent protests erupt

A class II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 17:09
Gurugram: Class II student found dead inside Ryan International School, violent protests erupt
Representational Image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a class II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday. As per ANI, the student's body was recovered from the toilet of the school premises. 

As the news spread, hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the management and vandalised the school's property.

Hundreds of worried parents sit in protest at the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office demanding justice for the boy's family and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur. The school authorities found the child's throat slit. 

Reportedly, a knife was found next to Thakur's body. 

Talking to PTI, Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said,"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed the police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors." 

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Varun Thakur, deceased's father, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence and called his child's death a 'murder'.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially. "I dropped him today at around 7:30 am. He was happy. They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital at the time," the grieving father informed PTI.

Following the incident, hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

(With inputs from agencies)

GurugramClass II studentRyan International SchoolClass two student deadprotests in Gurugram

