Gurugram Police registers case against Robert Vadra, ex CM Hooda

New Delhi: Gurugram Police on Saturday registered a case against Robert Vadra, former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda and Onkareshwar Properties in connection with a land fraud case.

The case was registered at the Kherki Daula police station and pertains to alleged fraudulent transactions by Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited. The case was registered under IPC section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 13 PC Act.

Vadra, a day earlier, had said various allegations against him of being part of fraudulent land deals are baseless. "I am right here in the country. I have not escaped to a foreign country, have I? If there are any questions and queries, I would oblige with it," he had told news agency ANI.