Hafiz Saeed provokes India again, says 1971 will be avenged by liberating Kashmir

Lahore: Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has spewed venom against India again and threatened to continue jihad for the liberation of Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Lahore, the JuD chief said, ''Pakistan's defeat of 1971 will be avenged and this will be done by liberating Kashmir from India.''

Mashriqi Pakistan (East Pakistan) ka badla lena hai toh, Kashmir se intequam ka rasta ban raha hai, nikal raha hai, chal raha hai aur Inshallah yeh tehreek jaari hai, isne bahut aage jana hai: Jammat-ud-Dawah's Chief Hafiz Saeed in Lahore, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BK6UxKbCTk — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Saeed, who is wanted in India for his outfit's role in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, also expressed confidence that ''Kashmir will be liberated from India very soon and Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 War will be duly avenged.''

The Pakistani forces had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of India in the 1971 War which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Saeed, who was kept under house arrest for nearly ten months in Pakistan, was recently freed following a court order.

Soon after his release, Saeed vowed to continue his struggle to “free” Kashmir from India.

رہائی کے بعد پروفیسر حافظ محمد سعید حفظہ اللہ کا پہلا ویڈیو پیغام. #HafizSaeedWon #Jud pic.twitter.com/dJel3FjfOR — جماعۃ الدعوۃ پاکستان (@JamatudDawaPak) November 22, 2017

Saeed, at a Friday prayer sermon at Markaz Al-Qadsia in Lahore, also made a scathing attack on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif calling him a traitor for wanting peace with India.

“You took oath on defending Pakistan and Kashmir, you betrayed the people of Kashmir. I want to tell you that you were ousted from power because you committed treason for trying to develop close relations with Modi,” he said.

Saeed was freed from house arrest as the Home department decided not to file any other case against him.

Police guards were removed from his residence after midnight where a large number of supporters gathered to celebrate the end of his house arrest.

Addressing his supporters, Saeed said, “I was detained for nearly 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir. I fight for the cause of Kashmiris. I will gather the people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir and we will try to help Kashmiris get their destination of freedom.”

A Review Board of the Lahore High Court had ordered him to be freed after authorities failed to file any formal charges against him since his house arrest in January this year.

The board also rejected the request of the Punjab government for a further extension of his house arrest.

A government lawyer had urged the board to extend the house arrest for another three months as the country may face cut in aid or limited sanctions for freeing a UN-designated terrorist.

A picture of Saeed was posted by the social media team where he is seen cutting a cake after his release. The post was titled “The Freedom Cake.”

Saeed addressed supporters at his Johar Town residence in Lahore in which he vowed to continue his struggle to free Kashmir from India.

He has been designated a declared terrorist by the UN, the US and India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He has even appealed to the UN and the US to remove his name from the terror list.