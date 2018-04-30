Hafiz Saeed uses holy Sikh shrine in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda

By Siddhant Sibal, WION

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is using Sikh shrines in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda. The impact of the propaganda is such that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has openly come out in support of Milli Muslim League (MML), a political front launched by Saeed recently.

PSGPC's general secretary Gopal Singh Chawla, not only extended support to MML, but also held party's convention at Nankana Sahib, birth place of Sikh's first master Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan on Saturday evening.

According to sources, PSGPC general secretary Chawla played a key role in organising the MML's convention at Nankana Sahib, which was attended by Hafiz Saeed as well as MML president Saifullah Khalid.

Sources told WION that the convention was primarily held to garner support for Sikhs of Pakistan for the ensuing general elections in the country. "We have reports that Chawla, Saeed and Saifulla spewed venom against India and tried to stir up the emotions in the name of Kashmir and Khalistan," sources said.

Notably, not only the Election Commission of Pakistan had denied registration of the political party MML, but, in the first week of April, the United States (US) had placed the MML on its list of foreign terrorist organisation.

Sources further informed that care was taken to not photograph Hafiz Saeed, who has 10 million USD bounty on his head, during the convention.

Sources informed that Chawla not only extended warm welcome to the leaders of the terror outfits, but also assured them support of Sikh community.

This came barely a couple of days after second in command of Jamat ud Dawah (JuD) and brother in law of Saeed Abdul Rehman Makki, reportedly used highly objectionable language against Guru Nanak Dev, during a rally held at Pakistan's Multan.

Strangely none of the PSGPC leader even condemned Makki's objectionable uttering against Guru Nanak Dev.

MML was founded by Saeed in 2017 to give a cover to LeT and JuD, both banned organisations, militant activities after Pakistan government began crackdown LeT's and JuD terror network under international pressure.

However, a Peshawar-based Sikh leader, on the condition of the anonymity, told that only a handful of Sikhs, especially those living in Nankana Sahib, Lahore etc. favoured MML, whereas majority of them were against MML for supporting extremists acts of LeT and JuD, another political face of LeT.