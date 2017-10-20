Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by 30 days

Lahore: A Pakistan Court on Thursday extended Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest for another 30 days.

Earlier, a provincial Judicial Review Board in Pakistan summoned top officials of the government along with the details relating to the detention of Hafiz Saeed and his four aides, who were placed under house arrest in Lahore in January.

The board summoned the interior and foreign secretaries over the detention of US and UN-designated terrorist, accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, and his accomplices on Tuesday.

Saeed, along with Prof. Zafar Iqbal, Mufti Abdur Rehman Abid, Maulana Ubaidullah Obaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz appeared before the review board, which is headed by Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court (LHC).