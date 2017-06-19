close
Hafiz Saeed's outfit to launch Kashmir 'solidarity' campaign

"The drive will continue till July 19 during which big gatherings, conferences and rallies will be held across (Pakistan)," said JuD acting chief Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 20:09

Lahore: Hafeez Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) said it will launch a campaign in "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir on July 8, the day when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed last year.

"The drive will continue till July 19 during which big gatherings, conferences and rallies will be held across (Pakistan)," said JuD acting chief Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki.

Makki, a brother-in-law of Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been looking after the affairs of JuD in the absence of Saeed, under house arrest in Lahore since January 30 under Pakistan's anti-terrorism law.

The JuD operates freely in Pakistan, disguising itself under different names after being banned or cracked upon. Its chief Saeed and his four aides have been detained on the orders of Pakistani government for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and the country's security.

TAGS

Hafiz SaeedKashmir solidarity campaignJamaat-ud-DawahJuDKashmirHizbul MujahideenBurhan Wani

