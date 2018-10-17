हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haj 2019

Hajj 2019 schedule announced by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; online application from October 18, offline from October 22

The offline application process will start from October 22, 2018.

Reuters photo

MUMBAI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced the schedule for Hajj 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai. The online application process will start on Thursday, October 18, while the offline application process will start from October 22, 2018.

“Haj 2019 announced 2 months before schedule comparing to last year’s Haj. It is for the first time that preparations for next year’s Haj (2019) has been started immediately after completion of current year’s Haj process (2018),” tweeted Naqvi.

“Online application process for Haj 2019 will start from tomorrow while offline application process will start from 22nd October, 2018,” he further wrote, addding, “Early start of Haj process will ensure better facilities as well as smooth Haj process as the concerned agencies, both in India and Saudi Arabia, will get sufficient time for necessary arrangements.”

 

 

“Safety and better facilities, medical facilities for the Haj pilgrims is the priority of the Government and there will be no lackadaisical approach on the matter,” he said.

