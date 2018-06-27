हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HAL orders probe into crash of Sukhoi Su-30 under-production fighter jet

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has ordered a probe into the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI during a sortie in local flying area of Ozar airport in Nashik on Wednesday. The aircraft was piloted by Wing Commander Prashant Nair and Squadron Leader L Biswal.

Though the aircraft crashed during the sortie, both the pilots managed to eject themselves safely using parachutes. A video of the pilots landing safely using parachutes was also released by news agency ANI.

The aircraft was under production and was undergoing flight tests by HAL. It was yet to be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HAL manufactures the Su-30 fighter jets under license from Russian aircraft major Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian variant of the Su-30 is a twin-engine supersonic multirole fighter that can be used both for air-to-ground assaults and to maintain air superiority.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, the variant designed specifically for the IAF's requirements, is a twin-seater fighter - typically carrying one pilot and one Weapons System Operator (WSO).

