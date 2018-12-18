हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hamid Nihal Ansari

Hamid Nihal Ansari released from Pakistan jail, crosses Attari-Wagah border to reach India

Ansari's three-year jail term ended on December 15, 2018.

Hamid Nihal Ansari released from Pakistan jail, crosses Attari-Wagah border to reach India

New Delhi: Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was lodged in a Pakistan jail for six years, crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to reach India.

Pakistan had on Monday released the Indian prisoner who was detained by the country's intelligence agencies in 2012.

Subsequently, Ansari was sentenced to three years' imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card.

33-year-old Ansari is a Mumbai resident and was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by the military court on December 15, 2015. His three-year jail term ended on December 15, 2018.

Reacting to the release of Ansari, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier hoped that Pakistan would also free other Indian nationals who have completed their sentences and are lodged in the neighbouring country's jail.

