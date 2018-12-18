Hamid Nihal Ansari released from Pakistan jail, crosses Attari-Wagah border to reach India

New Delhi: Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was lodged in a Pakistan jail for six years, crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to reach India.

Indian national Hamid Ansari after being released from Pakistan jail. He crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India, today. pic.twitter.com/ffHJR4zDhy — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Pakistan had on Monday released the Indian prisoner who was detained by the country's intelligence agencies in 2012.

#WATCH: Indian national Hamid Ansari crosses the Attari-Wagah border to reach India. He was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and was released today. pic.twitter.com/FYJAlAZGac — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Subsequently, Ansari was sentenced to three years' imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card.

Punjab: Indian national Hamid Ansari crosses the Attari-Wagah border to reach India. He was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and was released today. pic.twitter.com/s7N1Uql03v — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

33-year-old Ansari is a Mumbai resident and was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by the military court on December 15, 2015. His three-year jail term ended on December 15, 2018.

#WATCH: The family of Indian national Hamid Ansari wait at the Attari-Wagah border. He was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and is being released today. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/kzYcs0pkGK — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Reacting to the release of Ansari, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier hoped that Pakistan would also free other Indian nationals who have completed their sentences and are lodged in the neighbouring country's jail.