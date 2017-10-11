Happy 75th birthday Senior Bachchan, tweets PM Modi, President Kovind

NEW DELHI: With megastar Amitabh Bachchan turning 76 on Wednesday, top political leaders and celebs took to Twitter to wish him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life."

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished him. "Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as unstinting advocate of social causes & nation building missions".

आला सिने हस्ती तथा समाज व राष्ट्र निर्माण के अभियानों के प्रबल पक्षधर अमिताभ बच्चन को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनायें – राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2017

With 30 million followers micro-blogging platform, Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed Indian actor on Twitter.

By 10 am on Wednesday, #Happy75thBirthdayABSir became the biggest trend on Twitter.

Here's a quick look at what other political leaders and celebs tweeted:

Currently, Senior Bachchan is busy filming Thugs Of Hindostan and television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Incidently, Bachchan wrote on his blog that he won't be celebrating Diwali or his birthday.

"No, there is no celebration of any kind for the 75th and there's no possibility of my presence here in the city. They speculate...They aver, they get to know from their 'sources', details which can be completely wrong at times... one wishes to be those sources - for we, never ever know who or what they are," he wrote.