Mayawati

Happy SC didn't impose restrictions: Mayawati after verdict on quota for SC/ST in promotions

Refusing to review the 2006 order on SC/ST quota in promotions, the SC on Wednesday said that the matter will not be referred to a 7-judge bench. 

Happy SC didn&#039;t impose restrictions: Mayawati after verdict on quota for SC/ST in promotions

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the need for reservation for SC/ST employees in promotions. the BSP chief said that it was good that the SC did not impose any restrictions.

"Judgement is welcomed to a certain extent since the SC did not impose a restriction in this regard and clearly said that Centre or State governments can provide reservation if they want," Mayawati said.

Refusing to review the 2006 order on SC/ST quota in promotions, the SC on Wednesday said that the matter will not be referred to a 7-judge bench. The five-judge Constitution Bench of the SC held that the 2006 judgement referred to as the Nagaraj case, stands the backwardness test.

The court also clarified that there is no need to collect quantifiable data of backwardness of SC/STs to provide reservation in promotions. In the 2006 judgment, the SC had held that it is not mandatory to make reservations for promotion in jobs for SC/ST members.

The apex court also turned down the Centre's plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them.

The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also comprising of Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, S K Kaul and Indu Malhotra. 

The bench did not comment on two other conditions given in the 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion and not to disturb administrative efficiency. 

The court's verdict came on petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsiders the court's 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.

