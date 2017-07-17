close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Happy that Dalit will be next President: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India, irrespective of who wins the election.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 13:17

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India, irrespective of who wins the election.

After casting her vote, she said: "Whenever elections happen, one wins while the other loses. However, I am happy whatever be the result, a Scheduled Caste person is going to become the President. It is a happy moment for our movement and our party."

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker. Both come from Dalit background.

TAGS

Ram Nath Kovind‬‪Meira Kumar‬‪National Democratic Alliance‬‬MayawatiPresidential Election 2017Bharatiya Janata PartyDalit

From Zee News

Vice-presidential election 2017: BJP parliamentary board set to meet today; Venkaiah Naidu front-runner
India

Vice-presidential election 2017: BJP parliamentary board se...

Twitter rated best platform for B2B marketing
Internet & Social Media

Twitter rated best platform for B2B marketing

Intex launches &#039;Aqua Selfie&#039; at Rs 6,649
Gadgets

Intex launches 'Aqua Selfie' at Rs 6,649

DIG Prisons D.Roopa, who exposed VIP treatment to Sasikala in Bengaluru jail transferred to traffic department
India

DIG Prisons D.Roopa, who exposed VIP treatment to Sasikala...

No policy decision yet on GM mustard crop: Centre tells SC
Science

No policy decision yet on GM mustard crop: Centre tells SC

EuropeWorld

Turkey detains 115 more people in post-coup crackdown: Anad...

MeT department issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, raises red alert for next 24 hours
Odisha

MeT department issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, ra...

India

Vote for ideology that binds India: Meira Kumar to lawmaker...

&#039;&#039;Time to get to work&#039;&#039;: Brexit negotiators start first round
EuropeWorld

''Time to get to work'': Brexit negotia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who elects the President of India? Here's all you need to know

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving

Private sector, too, is prone to scourge of fake caste certificates

Mamata’s extreme pandering

Amarnath: Kashmir’s moment of truth