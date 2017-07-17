Happy that Dalit will be next President: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India, irrespective of who wins the election.

After casting her vote, she said: "Whenever elections happen, one wins while the other loses. However, I am happy whatever be the result, a Scheduled Caste person is going to become the President. It is a happy moment for our movement and our party."

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker. Both come from Dalit background.