Happy to know, says PM Narendra Modi on survey lauding CISF for airport duty

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness over a survey which said an overwhelming 81.72 percent of the flyers at India's several airports graded the performance of Central Industrial Security Force personnel as "excellent".

"Happy to know," he tweeted from his personal handle @narendramodi.

The airport guarding force had conducted the survey at eight major civil airports in the country last month.

It involved over 3.30 lakh people, travelling to international and domestic destinations.

The flyers found "very heartening" the recent initiative of stopping the stamping and tagging of cabin baggage and it was suggested that the practice be emulated at all airports.