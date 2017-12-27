Harassment to Kulbhushan Jadav's kin an insult to India: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Kulbhushan Jadav's wife and mother were "harassed and treated" by the Pakistani government and said it was an insult to the nation.

He said his party would like to discuss and express its displeasure on the floor of the House on Thursday, as the impasse was over now.

"Kulbhhushan Jadav is our fellow citizen. We will co-operate with the government. He is an Indian, would expect that he gets justice... Pakistan had to succumb to the international pressure," said Azad.

He said that they never expected that Jadhav's family members -- mother and wife -- would be separated by a glass wall.

"This is not just an insult to them, but an insult of India. This is an insult to 1.3 billion Indian people," Azad added.