हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh asks Indians to stop ‘playing Hindu Muslim’, learn from Croatia's performance in FIFA World Cup 2018

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is upset with reports of conflicts between members of Hindu and Muslim communities in the country. And the cricketer has used the FIFA World Cup 2018 final clash between Croatia and France to highlight the issue.

Harbhajan Singh asks Indians to stop ‘playing Hindu Muslim’, learn from Croatia&#039;s performance in FIFA World Cup 2018

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is upset with reports of conflicts between members of Hindu and Muslim communities in the country. And the cricketer has used the FIFA World Cup 2018 final clash between Croatia and France to highlight the issue.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said that while Croatia, which has a population of just around 50 lakh, is playing the FIFA World Cup final, while we in India, with a population of 135 crore, are playing “Hindu Muslim”.

He used a hashtag ‘soch badlo desh badlega (change your thinking, the country will change)’ to drive across the point.

Notably, Croatia upset England 2-1 in FIFA World Cup semi-final to storm into the finals of the biggest sporting extravaganza.

Croatia’s road to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 started with a victory against Nigeria in their first Group D match. They later impressed with their performance against Argentina, defeating the two-time champions 3-0. This was followed by their 2-1 victory against Iceland.

In the Round of 16 match, Croatia won against Denmark 3-2 on penalties. Both the teams scored one goal each in the first four minutes of the match but failed to score another, taking the clash to extra time and then to penalty shootout.

Croatia stormed into semis by defeating Russia 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-final clash.

All eyes are now on the clash between Croatia and France.

Tags:
Harbhajan SinghHarbhajan Singh TwitterHarbhajan Singh CroatiaHarbhajan Singh FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close