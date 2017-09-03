Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs - Profile

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge).

Puri had served in various capacities before joining the Modi government. He was the chairman of the UN's powerful counter-terrorism committee. He was also the permanent representative of India to the United Nations. He also served as the ambassador to Brazil and Britain. He graduated from Delhi University's Hindu College. As a student leader, he actively participated in the JP movement. He briefly taught at St. Stephens College before joining the IFS.id.

He held top positions at the think-tanks Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and the International Peace Institute, New York.