Harish Salve, who fought Kulbhushan Jadav case at ICJ, is 'extremely happy' after court's verdict

Senior Supreme Court counsel and former solicitor general of India, Harish Salve, who represented Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence case at the International Court of Justice, said he is extremely happy at the court's verdict on the case. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 16:59
New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court counsel and former solicitor general of India, Harish Salve, who represented Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence case at the International Court of Justice, said he is extremely happy at the court's verdict on the case. 

"I am very happy and that justice has finally been done. Thanks a lot," Salve said while speaking to CNN-News18.

Arguably one of the highest paid lawyers in India, Salve's strong arguments on Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ were widely appreciated by one and all.

Harish Salve, who is son of NKP Salve, a late Congress politician, is among the most expensive lawyers in India and according to media reports, charges up to Rs 30 lakh for a one-day appearance in the Supreme Court of India.

Salve, a former solicitor general of India, is a chartered accountant and a commerce and law graduate. He started his career as a chartered accountant but later on moved to the legal profession. He has made his base in London.

Salve became a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court in 1992 and the solicitor general of India in 1999.

Harish SalveKulbhushan JadhavIndiaSolicitor genralSupreme CourtNKP Salve

