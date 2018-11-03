Harsimrat, Sukhbir Badal detained amid SAD’s protest over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were on Saturday detained by police during a protest march demanding justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The march, led by the Badals, began from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib and the protesters were stopped near Parliament Street police station in central Delhi.

Before being detained by the police, Harsimrat Kaur questioned the judiciary for not taking suo moto cognisance of the death of members of the Sikh community. “Our community has been seeking justice for 34 years. Thousands of Sikhs were massacred, several women were raped and several people lost their homes. Such atrocity is a blot on the history of India. No one received justice. Why is judiciary not taking suo-motu action?” she said.

The Union minister further said, “The Congress government not only discriminated against the Sikh community but also gave them the most horrible scar that still bleeds. To further intensify the struggle to secure justice for the 1984 Sikh Genocide victims we started a peaceful protest here in Delhi.”

There were reports of the protest march turning violent, following which the top leaders of the party were detained.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Shiromani Akali Dal said, “Shiromoni Akali Dal has always fought for safeguarding Sikh rights & has raised voice against transgression. We are fighting for the 1984 victims & we will not stop the struggle till the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh genocide are brought to justice.”

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal clashed with the police personnel, compelling them to detain Harsimrat and Sukhbir Badal. Amid loud sloganeering, the SAD members also burnt effigies. Traffic movement in central Delhi area was also affected due to the protest march.