हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana: 12 dead after truck rams into car, two-wheeler

At least 12 people died and 7 others were injured on Sunday when a truck coming from wrong side collided with a car and a two-wheeler in Haryana's Sonipat.

Haryana: 12 dead after truck rams into car, two-wheeler
Representational Image

At least 12 people died and 7 others were injured on Sunday when a truck coming from wrong side collided with a car and a two-wheeler in Haryana's Sonipat.

Police officials were present at the spot, news agency ANI reported. 

The accident took place near Mudlana village in Haryana's Sonipat.

"There are 12 casualty as of now. Seven persons have been injured in the accident," news agency PTI quoted Sonipat SP Pratiksha Godara.

The accident took place at around 6 pm on Gohana-Panipat Highway, police said.

The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap, police said, adding that the truck has been impounded.

The injured were taken to PGI in Khanpur, police said. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
HaryanaSonipatdeathaccident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close