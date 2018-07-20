हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh

Haryana: 22-year-old woman raped by 40 men, held captive for four days

The woman alleged that the accused took turns to rape her and one of the men was her husband's friend.

Haryana: 22-year-old woman raped by 40 men, held captive for four days
Representational Image

CHANDIGARH: A woman in Haryana's Panchkula has alleged that she was raped by 40 men after being held captive in a guest house for four days when she went to find a job, police said on Friday. 

In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, the woman alleged that she was held captive in a guest house in the Morni Hills from July 15 to 18 where the accused took turns to rape her.

She has alleged that one of the accused was known to her husband and had promised to give her a job at the guest house, the police said.

The police have arrested two guest house staffers in the connection, Station House Officer of Manimajra Police Station Ranjit Singh said, adding a case has been registered and further investigations are under progress.

Tags:
ChandigarhHaryanarapechandigarh rapePanchkula

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close