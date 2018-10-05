Haryana: Acid attack severely injures woman, damages several organs

In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants on Thursday threw acid on a woman seriously injuring her in Ambala, Haryana.

The 31-yr-old woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. She has suffered 60 per cent burn injuries. According to the hospital, the right eye, face, abdomen and both legs of the woman have been damaged. The woman is married and works in the labour department.

An investigation in the matter has already been started.

The complete incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area where the gruesome incident took place. The woman was walking on the road when two masked men riding a bike threw acid on her face.

"She has received 60 per cent burn injuries. Her right eye, face, abdomen and both legs have been damaged. Her condition is serious. We have referred her to PGI, Chandigarh. The lady was brought to the hospital by her husband," Dr Sanjay, Civil Hospital.

"Police is examining the CCTV footage to get the details of the attackers. An official is investigating the case. The lady was attacked on Thursday evening. She works in the labour department and was walking on the road when two bike-borne men attacked her. We are investigating the CCTV footage and are trying to find more details of the attackers," added the doctor.