Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2018 declared on bseh.org.in, here's how to check

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared HBSE Class 12 results 2018 on its official website bseh.org.in. Students can also access their results at indiaresults.com, examresults.net and on SMS.

The pass percentage among girls is 72.38 while the boys lag far behind with a pass percentage of 57.10.

How to check the HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 result 2018

- Visit bseh.org.in or indiaresults.com or examresults.net

- Look for SSCE or Class 12 results

- Enter the required details and click on submit

- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference

The Haryana Board SSCE exam was held from March 7 to April 3, 2018, with more than 2 lakh candidates appearing for it.

Earlier in the day, candidates were unable to access the official website bseh.org.in. Later, it reports suggested that a technical glitch caused the server error.

The Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH is the chief authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year across the state. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Haryana. The BSEH is unique from other educational boards in India in the terms of the way it conducts the examinations. It was the first educational board in India to adopt the semester system and also the first board to introduce relative grading. The integral part of the BSEH, Haryana Open School (HOS) conducts on demand examination, annual and supplementary examinations at secondary and senior secondary levels. The main aim of HOS is to provide education to all those who can’t afford formal education due to social, financial and other reasons.