Haryana Board HBSE class 10 results 2018 declared on bseh.org.in; 51.15% students pass

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education - HBSE - has declared the HBSE class 10 results 2018 on its official website bseh.org.in. As many as 51.15 per cent students have passed in the Haryana board class 10 exams. Students can also check their results on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The HBSE class 10 exams were conducted by the state board in March 2018.

The HBSE Class 12 results 2018 were declared by the board on its official website bseh.org.in on May 18, 2018.

Here's how to check the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 result 2018:

- Visit bseh.org.in or indiaresults.com or examresults.net

- Look for Secondary Examination Result March 2018

- Enter the required details and click on submit

- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference

The Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH is the chief authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year across the state. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Haryana. The BSEH is unique from other educational boards in India in the terms of the way it conducts the examinations. It was the first educational board in India to adopt the semester system and also the first board to introduce relative grading. The integral part of the BSEH, Haryana Open School (HOS) conducts on demand examination, annual and supplementary examinations at secondary and senior secondary levels. The main aim of HOS is to provide education to all those who can’t afford formal education due to social, financial and other reasons.