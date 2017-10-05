Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar blames Punjab police for delayed information on Honeypreet

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held the Punjab police responsible for providing delayed information on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan.

Slamming the Punjab police, Khattar said that they should have informed the Haryana police about the whereabouts of Honeypreet before her arrest on October 4.

The Punjab police, on the other hand denied these allegations.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, was taken into custody on Tuesday after she remained underground for over a month. She was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road.

A day later, on Wednesday, she was produced before a Panchkula court, after which she was sent to a six-day custody.

Hours before her arrest, she appeared on two private television channels interacting with the reporters at some undisclosed location.

The Haryana Police had put her on its list of 43 most wanted people after the Dera supporters went on a rampage on August 25 following Ram Rahim's conviction by a CBI court in a rape case.

The spiralling violence, which gripped several cities and towns in Punjab and Haryana after the conviction, left 41 people dead and scores of others injured, prompting the administration to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against several people, including Honeypreet, for inciting the mob.

