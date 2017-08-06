Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 'stalking' case: Can't punish Subhash Barala for son's crime

Hisar: Reacting to Opposition's demand to act against Haryana BJP state president Subhash Barala, after his son Vikas was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that it was not right to punish the minister for his son's crime.

Talking to media, Khattar said,"I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son."

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana BJP state president Subhash Barala's son Vikas was taken into custody on charges of stalking and harassing a woman in Chandigarh. Vikas, was however, granted bail on the same day.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and other youth under under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CrPC on the basis of complaint filed by the girl.

The girl, who is the daughter of an IAS office, alleged that Vikas and the other youth chased her on their bike in an inebriated state in Chandigarh's Sector 26 area.

Earlier in the day, the Congress urged the state government and the police to do the needful.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Ashok Tanwar had said,"This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act."